Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued over a TV prank.

Former US Senate candidate Roy Moore filed a defamation suit for $95 million against Mr Cohen, the Showtime network and the CBS corporation in a federal court in Washington DC.

Moore - a former chief justice in Alabama's Supreme Court - was among those duped by the Borat star on the recent Who Is America? show.

In the sketch, Mr Cohen interviews Mr Moore while pretending to be a supposed Israeli security expert.

Mr Moore says he travelled to Washington DC for the interview after being falsely told he would be receiving an award based on his 'strong support' for Israel.

During the interview, the comedian produces a fake device which he claims detects sex offenders and pedophiles.

The false device then 'beeps' when pointed at Mr Moore, prompting the 71-year-old to walk out.

Mr Moore's lawyers describe Mr Moore as a "prominent conservative and a God fearing person of faith", and claim the stunt "has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation" and caused his family "severe emotional distress".

Mr Moore ran for a Senate seat in Alabama last year, but was ultimately defeated by Democrat Doug Jones.

The Republican candidate faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, relating to alleged incidents from several decades ago, during the race.

Mr Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.