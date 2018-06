Salad Cream could be changing its name to Sandwich Cream for the first time in 104 years.

Parent company Kraft Heinz says it's looking at the brand after research found just 14-percent of consumers use it for its original purpose.

The survey found many have it in sandwiches instead, as an alternative to mayonaise.

