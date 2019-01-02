Sales of Pink Gin soared in 2018, with Irish consumers buying over half a million bottles last year.

12 new brands of gin came on stream over the past 12 months, according to the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland.

The Federation says exports of Irish Gin rose by 213% to €4.2 million.

White wine is still Ireland's most popular wine, closely followed by red.

Rosé consumption increased from 3% to 5%.

Beer remains Ireland's favourite tipple - holding a 45% market share - while the popularity of non-alcoholic beers is expected to grow this year.

According to the ABFI, alcohol consumption continues to fall.

It says since 2001 the average per adult alcohol consumption has declined by 23.3% in Ireland.