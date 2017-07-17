Sandycove in south Dublin is the most expensive area in the country to buy a home.



A report from property website Daft.ie says homes in the sea-side suburb cost an average of nearly €800,000.



Ireland's most expensive street is Herbert Park in Ballsbridge, which has seen five properties change hands for €3 million or more in the last 18 months.



Kinsale is the priciest location in Munster, while Kinvara Co Galway tops the rich list in Connacht, and in Ulster it's Virginia, Co Cavan.



Trinity College economist Ronan Lyons, who wrote the report, says rising prices don't mean the return of the property bubble:



The least expensive markets are both in Co. Roscommon.

Houses in Ballaghaderreen have an average asking price of €58,000.

Strokestown is next at €59,000 on average.