After months of preparation Santa has officially left the North Pole.

He's being brought around the world on his sleigh led by Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen.

He's been busy in his North Pole workshop for the last number of months, making toys for the children all around the world.

Santa and his elves have received hundreds of thousands of letters from the children of Ireland.

It’s Official....

SANTA HAS LEFT

THE NORTH POLE 📍

— Santa Claus (@OfficialSanta) December 24, 2018

Santa has read through every single message he's gotten over the last few weeks.

He's made sure to check his naughty and nice list not once, but twice.

Santa says all the children in Ireland have been very good this year, and can't wait to bring them gifts later.

He's expecting to get to Ireland just after midnight, so he's advising everyone to get to bed early.

If you want to keep track of where Santa is on his travels, you can use the Santa Tracker below: