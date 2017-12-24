Santa's sleigh is expected to arrive in Ireland earlier than normal this Christmas.

He's asked all boys and girls to be wrapped up in bed early so he has time to visit everyone.

Santa has been explaining what treats he likes people to leave out for him:

With just hours to go until Christmas Day, you can track him online thanks to experts at the North American Aerospace Defence Command - including General Lori Robinson.

Santa spotted on DSP satellite from the heat off Rudolph's nose! https://t.co/ODGqIM3THR — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2017

You can check out where Santa is on the Norad tracker: