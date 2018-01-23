Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Ladybird.

The 23-year-old won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this month.

Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has also been nominated for best picture.

Mr McDonagh is also nominated in the best original screenplay category, and his film received a total of nine nominations.

Daniel Day Lewis, meanwhile, gets the nod in the leading actor category for Phantom Thread.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has been nominated for an Victoria and Abdul, and Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for The Breadwinner in animated feature.

Speaking about today’s #Oscar2018 nominations, IFB Chief Executive, James Hickey said:



“Today’s Oscar nomination for Nora Twomey’s The Breadwinner marks the third nomination for Kilkenny’s @CartoonSaloon following their 2010 and 2015 nominations for The Secret of Kells (1) — Irish Film Board (@IrishFilmBoard) January 23, 2018

“On behalf of the IFB, I also extend my congratulations to Saoirse Ronan, Consolata Boyle, Martin McDonagh and Daniel Day-Lewis as they join The Breadwinner in placing Irish talent on the international stage at this year’s Academy Awards®.” (4) #Oscars2018 #OscarNoms — Irish Film Board (@IrishFilmBoard) January 23, 2018

Outside of the Irish nominees, fantasy romance The Shape of Water leads the pack with a total of 13 nominations.

Nine films, meanwhile, will be competing for the top prize on March 4th: