A great day for the parish...

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Ladybird.

The 23-year-old won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this month.

Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has also been nominated for best picture.

Mr McDonagh is also nominated in the best original screenplay category, and his film received a total of nine nominations.

Daniel Day Lewis, meanwhile, gets the nod in the leading actor category for Phantom Thread.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has been nominated for an Victoria and Abdul, and Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon have been nominated for The Breadwinner in animated feature.

Outside of the Irish nominees, fantasy romance The Shape of Water leads the pack with a total of 13 nominations.

Nine films, meanwhile, will be competing for the top prize on March 4th: