Golden Globes winners Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh have been nominated for BAFTA Awards.

Saoirse is up for the Best Actress prize for her role in Lady Bird, with Phantom Thread star Daniel Day Lewis also nominated in the Actor category.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Martin McDonagh receives nominations in both the Director and Original Screenplay category's for his film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', which is up for 9 prizes in total - the same number received by Churchill drama 'Darkest Hour'

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' is leading the pack with 12 nods, while Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has 8.

Joanna Lumley is going to take over from Stephen Fry as host of the ceremony next month.

Meet the new host of the British Academy Film Awards @JoannaLumley! 🙌🍾 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bTCDtfZVcS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018





Here are the nominees:



Best film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul - Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten

I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan

Jawbone - Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper

Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen

Lady Macbeth - Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

Best film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best animated film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best director

Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best original screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Molly's Game

Paddington 2

Best Actress

Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Houe

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri