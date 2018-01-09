Saoirse Ronan And Martin McDonagh Nominated For BAFTAs
Golden Globes winners Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh have been nominated for BAFTA Awards.
Saoirse is up for the Best Actress prize for her role in Lady Bird, with Phantom Thread star Daniel Day Lewis also nominated in the Actor category.
Kim Buckley has this report:
Martin McDonagh receives nominations in both the Director and Original Screenplay category's for his film 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', which is up for 9 prizes in total - the same number received by Churchill drama 'Darkest Hour'
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' is leading the pack with 12 nods, while Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk has 8.
Joanna Lumley is going to take over from Stephen Fry as host of the ceremony next month.
Here are the nominees:
Best film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul - Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman, Tom Meeten
I Am Not a Witch - Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan
Jawbone - Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper
Kingdom of Us - Lucy Cohen
Lady Macbeth - Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
Best film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Best animated film
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best director
Denis Villeneuve - Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best original screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best adapted screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Molly's Game
Paddington 2
Best Actress
Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas - Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Music
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Houe
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri