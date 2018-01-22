Saoirse Ronan lost out to Frances McDormand in the Best Actress category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Hollywood last night.

McDormand won for her role in Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Ouside Ebbing Missouri' which took home three awards in total.

Other winners included Gary Oldman for best actor for The Darkest Hour.

In the television category, Big Little Lies was the biggest winner.

Here is the full list of winners:

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"