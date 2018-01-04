Saoirse Ronan is one of many actresses who will wear black at the Golden Globes this weekend.

It's part of a silent protest against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday.

The actress is also celebrating her Best Actress honour at the New York Film Critics' Circle Awards for her performance in Lady Bird.

Saoirse told Extra TV she'll be bringing her best friend to the Golden Globes and they'll both be wearing black