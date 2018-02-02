Actress Sarah Jessica Parker said she's "heartbroken" over comments made by her former 'Sex and The City' co-star, Kim Cattrall.

In October Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, told Piers Morgan she has "never been friends" with the show's other stars.

"We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place", Cattrall said.

On the prospect of the third film, she said: "I remember so clearly making that decision and last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and the answer was simply, 'thank you but no'.

Kim Cattrall arriving for the UK premiere of Sex and the City 2 at the Odeon, Leicester Square in London | Image: Suzan Moore/EMPICS Entertainment

"Now to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no', that I’m demanding or a diva.

"And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and The City - and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker - is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association press conference for "Divorce" at the London Hotel in New York in December 2017 | Image: Shooting Star/SIPA USA/PA Images

While speaking on 'What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Thursday, Parker said: "That whole week... I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience.

"It's sad... I always think what ties us together is this singular experience - it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.

"I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that's been recently spoken."

"That many years spent doing something so special, that people had a connection with it".