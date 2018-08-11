'Sex and the City' actress Sarah Jessica Parker has singling out her favourite things about Ireland.

The star has spent the last week here, and has documented it in a series of Instagram posts.

In a video post, she simply said 'That's all', along with an image of her breakfast - and an Irish radio station being heard in the background.

That's all. X,SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:43am PDT

She then went on to talk about 'Ireland's treasure', referring to Arran Street East pottery studio, and singled out Lyons Tea.

"My next cup of Lyons will be even more 'gorgeous'", she wrote.

And in an apparent poem to suggest she is leaving, she wrote on her social media profile: "Farewell sultry and fickle skies. Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys. Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf.

Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles. Farewell 'marked bags', lamb cutlets and kerrygold.

"Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all."

Parker and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, have a home in Co Donegal.