Saudi Arabia's king has issued a decree allowing women to drive.

State media says the order will ensure licences are issued to male and female applicants alike by next June.

Authorities say they will form a "high-level committee of ministries of (internal affairs, finance, labor and social development) to study the necessary arrangements for enforcement".

It would end the conservative Islamic kingdom's status as the only country which forbids women drivers.

Saudi authorities have long been internationally criticised for their restrictive women's rights, with the driving ban considered a symbol of the restrictions women face in the ultraconservative country.

The kingdom - which follows strict Islamic Sharia law - is considered one of the lowest ranked countries in the world for gender parity.