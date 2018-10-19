Saudi state television is reporting that journalist Jamal Khashoggi has died following a fight in the consulate in Istanbul.

It's reported 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested in connection with his death and two generals have been sacked.

It's claimed a fight broke out between him and those who met him inside the consulate.

The journalist disappeared more than 2 weeks ago - leading to world wide concerns for his safety.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, raised the journalist's case with the Saudi Ambassador in Dublin on Thursday, expressing Ireland's concern and stressing the importance of a thorough investigation.