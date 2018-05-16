A group calling for a No vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum has defended sending out booklets, which Yes campaigners have described as an 'attempt to fool' the Irish people.

It's emerged that more than 200,000 information booklets, which look like a Government publication, have been sent to households across the country.

The booklet - a version of which is also published online - is called: "Your Guide to the Referendum - Information on the Government’s Proposals".

It warns: 'Unborn babies at all stages of pregnancy will have no constitutional rights, and you will never have a say on this again'.

Some of the claims made in the booklet

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, Catherine Noone, has accused those behind the document of blurring the lines.

She said: "That is not helpful to Irish people. It's an attempt to blindside them, and fool them.

"I don't think that is in any way respectful of voters."

The Save the 8th campaign has defended the booklets.

The group's press secretary Abigail Malone said: "There's nothing to hide, there's nothing secretive.

"It's actually the facts, that I think people will actually appreciate - it outlines that if we vote [Yes] on May 25th, we're removing the last and final constitutional right to life of an unborn child."