Mel B says if it were up to her, the reunited Spice Girls would "go on tour immediately".

Victoria Beckham's previously said the group won't be going on the road.

But Mel's told ITV's Loose Women that the 5-piece are "in the works" of figuring out what new projects they'll pursue, and that she's hoping touring will be an option.

Today's Loose Woman @OfficialMelB busts those rumours of a Spice Girls rift: 'We actually do all really get on' pic.twitter.com/BF25nknZVK — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 8, 2018

She also said, "Maybe we will soon… hopefully. I’ve always said we’re definitely touring. I think I’ve just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said yes. I shut my mouth!'