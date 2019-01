A woman who died in a single vehicle crash in Co. Donegal last night has been named locally as Dawn Croke.

Ms Croke, who was in her thirties, died after she was hit by a car while walking along the Chapel Road in Dungloe at around 6:30pm.

She was a teacher in Rosses Community School, and a mother of two.

Her school has offered its condolences to her family and friends and described her as a wonderful teacher and friend.