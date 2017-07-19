Tributes have been pouring in today for a Longford teenager who lost his life while swimming in the River Shannon.

Friends of 17-year-old Damola Adetosoye made desperate attempts to rescue him when he got into difficulty just before 5pm yesterday evening.

A number of nearby boats also came to his aid at the popular swimming spot of Tarmon Harbour - a marina near the village of Tarmonbarry in Co Roscommon.

Tragically however the young man's body was recovered from the water a short time later.

This afternoon, Damola’s school Templemichael College in Longford released a heartfelt tribute to Damola, remembering him as a “very popular student with staff and students alike and an excellent role model to all.”

Damola’s family and friends are being supported by local youth services in the area this lunchtime as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.

His friends have been expressing their shock and sadness on social media and the Attic House youth centre in Longford – where Damola was a member – is open today to provide further supports.

Chairperson of the centre is Ruth McGarry Quinn - she's been speaking to Shannonside Northernsound.

“All I do know is that every attempt was made and all of the young people were absolutely amazing that were out there in trying to assist and help with the various agencies that were on the scene,” she said.

A post-mortem examination on Damola's body is due to take place this afternoon.

Gardaí plan to interview eyewitnesses as part of their ongoing inquiries.

Full Statement below:

The Templemichael College Community are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of one of our students Adamola Adetosoye yesterday evening whilst out swimming with friends.

We express our deepest sympathies to Damola's mum Helen, his brothers and sister at this sad time.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with Damola’s wide circle of friends and classmates in Templemichael College and his teammates at his beloved Melview FC.

He was to start his Leaving Cert year this September. He was a very popular student with staff and students alike and an excellent role model to all.

The school are available to all students at this time and we are putting supports in place. We also wish to acknowledge the incredible support coming from the Longford community and in particular the Attic House who will be open all week to help to support our young people.