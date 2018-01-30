75 percent of school tours in Ireland are educational.

History and geography are the most popular subjects covered, with some of Ireland’s biggest tourist attractions on the list according to the Kirchberg Information Monitor (KIM).

Secondary schools are more likely to go on foreign trips than primary school, with the majority of respondents reporting fond memories of their school tour.

We asked these ski trippers what they remembered about their school tour.

But in our extensive research here in Kirchberg, we discovered the most popular destination for a primary school tour is Dublin Zoo!

These listeners shared their school tour memories:

Going to visit Trinity in a ford transit bus that had a wooden stool as back seat!😂🤣 #traveltimehourandhalf — Tilly Boots 👢👢💕 (@Tillyteamaker) January 30, 2018





We were brought from Kildare to Dublin docks.a bus load of girls on a miserable wet day.we basically drove along the piers and we never got off the bus.we were given Dublin docks pens 😁absolutely rubbish 😕 — Aisling s (@GAislingstano) January 30, 2018





Went to fota island it started to rain and rain and we never went in and came home on the bus — The Skinny Baker (@DenisKelleher) January 30, 2018





Went to the coke cola factory not even sure it’s still there. — Emer McLysaght (@emermclysaght) January 30, 2018





Tour of the old Johnston Mooney & O’Brien bakery/factory in Ballsbridge (where the Herbert Park Hotel is now). Cream donuts were on the menu that night! #TrulyScrumptious — CharliesAngel (@tiedtheknot) January 30, 2018





In my first year in school we went to the field down the road, they brought in horses and we rode around on them (with help!!) then we had a picnic. It was fabulous!!! I can remember it so clearly! — DT (@wandatt) January 30, 2018



