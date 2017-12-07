A Scottish newspaper is allowing readers to design its front page, after the latest Brexit revelations.

The UK's Brexit Secretary, David Davis, admitted on Wednesday the government hasn't assessed the potential impact of Brexit on the economy.

Now The National newspaper left its front page blank, and asked readers to fill it out on Twitter.

Some of the more colourful suggestions include an image of a sinking Big Ben, an 'Error 404' message and the poo emoji over and over again.