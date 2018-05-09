The family of Sean Cox say they are overwhelmed and humbled by the support they've received.

The Liverpool fan from Dunboyne in County Meath remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked outside Anfield two weeks ago.

In a statement released through the Liverpool FC website today, his family said there are no words to describe the gratitude they feel towards the people of Liverpool and Ireland.

They've also asked that their privacy continues to be respected and say that when they have news, they will share it at the appropriate time.

"As a family, we have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago," said the statement.

"There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond.

"Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone."

AS Roma's Edin Dzeko, centre, and his teammates wear shirts with writing reading "Forza Sean" (Go Sean), dedicated to Liverpool fan Sean Cox, who remains in a critical condition in hospital, 01-05-18. Image: Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via AP

The statement praises the care shown by the "wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre" and the "highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police," adding it has "been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands."

"Sean remains in a critical condition but he is a fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts," said the statement.

"We long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more."

President of Rome's Capitoline Assembly Marcello De Vito, centre, during a meeting with AS Roma and Liverpool fans at Capitol Hill, 02-05-2018. Image: Riccardo De Luca/AP/Press Association Images

The family asked that their privacy continue to be respected while Mr Cox is undergoing treatment adding, "when we have news we will share it at the appropriate time."

"Until then, all we can do is hope and pray for Sean in the knowledge that he is receiving the best possible care."

Two Italian men have been charged over the alleged attack in the weeks since.