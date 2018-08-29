Businessman Sean Gallagher has confirmed he's running for President.

Mr Gallagher came second to Michael D Higgins in the 2011 election, but led the polls entering the last week of the campaign.

He's said nominations have gone into 10 different local authorities nominating him for the role.

Sean Gallagher said he'll meet with councillors today to start seeking their nominations.

In a statement, he said: "While confronted with many challenges there are now emerging opportunities for Ireland to secure its position as a significant player within Europe and globally. This must be matched by creating an inclusive, diverse and equal Ireland for all, where diversity is not just accepted, but celebrated."

"If I am honoured to be nominated as a candidate I will set out a clear and compelling vision for the people of Ireland to assess in the context of an engaging and energetic Presidential election campaign."

A number of councillors from across the country have already called for Mr Gallagher to enter the race.

The Government formally gave the order for the election yesterday, meaning candidates can officially get on the ballot paper from tomorrow.

They'll have until September 26th to get the backing of four local councils or 20 Oireachtas members to give them a shot at the Áras.