Businessman Sean Gallagher has settled his case against RTÉ over a tweet read out during a presidential debate in October 2011.

Mr Gallagher had claimed that RTÉ acted unfairly and did not verify the accuracy of the tweet, which came from an unofficial account purporting to be connected to Martin McGuinness.

Today, RTÉ issued an apology acknowledging that it made a mistake broadcasting an unverified tweet and failed to comply with its duties under the Broadcasting Act.

The state broadcaster adds that it should have immediately corrected the statement once it realised it was not from Mr McGuinness' account.

"As a result, RTÉ failed in its obligations to Mr Gallagher," the statement adds.

Full text of apology by RTE pic.twitter.com/vCoywr2ek9 — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) December 19, 2017

Mr Gallagher's solicitor Paul Tweed read out a statement on his behalf afterwards: