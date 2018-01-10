It will feel like the whole country will be watching the Late Late this Friday when former White House press secretary Sean Spicer will be interviewed live.

Spicer is due to tell his story on what it was really like to work for Trump.

He'll be talking about finding himself at the centre of a global media storm during his first outing facing the press in the White House after claiming that Trump’s inauguration was the biggest ever.

Spicer will also reveal what he really thinks about Melissa McCarthy’s infamous impression of him on Saturday Night Live.

Catch it this Friday on RTE One at 9.35pm.