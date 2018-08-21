Sean Spicer Won't Rule Out Irish Ambassador Role
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer hasn't ruled out being the next US ambassador to Ireland.
The post has been vacant since Kevin F O'Malley left the role last year.
US President Donald Trump has yet to name a successor, with Reece Smyth made acting ambassador back in March 2017.
Mr Spicer has been tipped by some as a possible successor in the role.
He's in Ireland at the moment on a book tour - 'The Briefing' details his time working for the US president.
Having fun talking #TheBriefing and signing copies in Dublin today! Thanks for the perfect tie, @NewMajorityCA ! #booklaunch #booktour #dublin #easonbooks #iiea pic.twitter.com/mwk5UudieN— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 20, 2018
He said he has no other plans right now, but didn't rule it out.
"I'm just happy right now promoting a book.
"I've always said that if I'm asked to serve our country in any way I would consider it - but right now, I'm happy being a tourist".
Mr Spicer also said he wished he could get a 'do-over' on his time at the White House.
"It would be a lot better to go in and say 'let's do it this way'... There's very few things I think if you can look at in hindsight and say 'Would you re-do this and improve all the areas that you fell short on' - wouldn't you do that.
"I don't think there's many scenarios where I wouldn't want to go back and say 'Would you do that interaction over and better'".