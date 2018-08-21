Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer hasn't ruled out being the next US ambassador to Ireland.

The post has been vacant since Kevin F O'Malley left the role last year.

US President Donald Trump has yet to name a successor, with Reece Smyth made acting ambassador back in March 2017.

Mr Spicer has been tipped by some as a possible successor in the role.

He's in Ireland at the moment on a book tour - 'The Briefing' details his time working for the US president.

He said he has no other plans right now, but didn't rule it out.

"I'm just happy right now promoting a book.

"I've always said that if I'm asked to serve our country in any way I would consider it - but right now, I'm happy being a tourist".

Mr Spicer also said he wished he could get a 'do-over' on his time at the White House.

"It would be a lot better to go in and say 'let's do it this way'... There's very few things I think if you can look at in hindsight and say 'Would you re-do this and improve all the areas that you fell short on' - wouldn't you do that.

"I don't think there's many scenarios where I wouldn't want to go back and say 'Would you do that interaction over and better'".