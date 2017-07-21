White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.

US media reports that it follows the appointment of financier Anthony Scaramucci as the administration's new communications director.

According to the New York Times, Spicer is said to have told President Trump he "vehemently disagreed" with the appointment.

Mr Spicer has been a controversial figure since taking up the role in January, known for his frequently hostile exchanges with members of the press corps.

His press conferences were memorably parodied by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live.