A search is underway for a missing crewman after a small fishing vessel sank off the coast of Dublin.



Two people were on board the boat, one person has been recovered and a search operation is underway for a second member.



The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre say the recovered crewman was brought ashore and handed over the HSE ambulance service.



Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 along with RNLI lifeboats and local fishing trawlers are all involved in the search effort.

Eoin Medland is the RNLI area life saving manager:



