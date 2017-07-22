Teams will continue the search for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith today.

The operation off the Mayo coast will see dive teams search the sea-bed where the Coast Guard helicopter crashed last March.

Paul Ormsby | Image: Irish Coast Guard/RollingNews.ie

Ciaran Smith | Image: Irish Coast Guard/RollingNews.ie

A search off Blackrock has been underway since last week, where divers examined the sea bed around the island.

The next phase of the operation will see underwater cameras used to search areas of interest.