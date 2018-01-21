Searches continue for a 21-year-old Irish man who has been missing in Austria.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath was last seen on Friday night near the Flex nightclub in Vienna.

He had travelled to the Austrian capital with college friends, but he got separated from the group shortly after they left the club.

Police have conducted river searches as part of their efforts to find Ross, but have yet to find any clues about his whereabouts.

A number of friends & family members have travelled to Austria to help with the search, while appeals for any help are continuing across social media.

Katharina Weinmann has been covering the search for Austrian TV station ORF.

She says that there are no explanations as to where or how Mr Hanlon disappeared: