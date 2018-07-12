A second boy has been charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

Gardaí said the boy was arrested this morning.

The 13-year-old appeared before the Children’s Court just before 11am charged with her murder.

He was accompanied by his mother and has been remanded in detention to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus and will appear in court again later this month.

14-year-old Ana’s body was found in an unused building in Lucan, County Dublin in May – three days after she had been reported missing.

Another 13-year-old boy has already appeared in court a number of times charged with the murder.

He has been refused bail and is in custody at Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

He is due to return to court this month.

