Housing activists have occupied a second vacant house in Dublin city centre.

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group who refuse to identify themselves this afternoon.

It follows a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away - which ended today after the High Court ordered them to leave.

In a statement, activists behind the new effort said they want to continue highlighting the need for organised action against the housing crisis.

Housing activists occupy a second vacant property. This time on Frederick street north in Dublin city centre pic.twitter.com/vhX0MlctTl — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 17, 2018

They said that houses should not be allowed sit vacant "in the middle of the most acute housing crisis since the foundation of the state".

"All vacant land and properties should be put under public ownership," the statement concluded.

Housing activists at Summerhill Parade say they plan to march to a second location where it’s expected they could occupy another property #SummerhillOccupation pic.twitter.com/MpdR05mqku — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) August 17, 2018

This man, who doesn't want to be named, explains what the group are hoping to achieve.

"Fair rents - rents linked to people's incomes - 20% of people's incomes.

"We're looking for compulsory purchase orders of vacant homes - there's over 35,000 vacant homes in Dublin city.

"We believe a lot of public land as well should be CPO-ed by councils and basically provide homes for people - especially when you see so many people in emergency accommodation.

"Up to 10,000 people - 4,000 children - in emergency accommodation".