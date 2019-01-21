A security alert is currently in place in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The PSNI says the alert was issued after reports that 3 masked men hijacked a white transit van at around 11:30 this morning.

Security alert currently in Derry/Londonderry in Circular Rd area after report van hijacked around 11:30am by 3 masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it. Cordons in place. Please be patient while we work to make the scene safe. Further updates to follow. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019

The police service says they received reports that the men threw an object into the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

Cordons are in place at the moment, while several homes have also been evacuated.

The PSNI says the community centre in Central Dr is open to those affected by the evacuations.

A second security alert has since been issued in Southway.

It's after a delivery driver’s vehicle was hijacked by 4 masked men at 1:45pm.

One of them is reported to have had a gun.

Two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

The PSNI says cordons are being put in place.