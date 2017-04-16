Pope Francis will appear at the central balcony at St Peter's Square at midday to give his traditional Urbi et Orbi.

The Pope, who has just entered the fifth year of his papacy used the period leading up to Easter to stress his vision of service to the needy.

During the Easter vigil mass in Rome last night he appealed to people not to ignore the plight of immigrants, the poor and other vulnerable people.

Security has been tight for all of the pope's Holy Week activities following recent truck attacks against pedestrians in London and Stockholm.