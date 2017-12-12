A senior counsel has been appointed to examine why certain documents were not sent from the Department of Justice to the Disclosures Tribunal.

The Tribunal is looking into the treatment of whistleblowers by gardaí.

Last month, a trawl of documentation relating to a controversial legal strategy being pursued by gardaí uncovered a number of emails which had not been handed over to the Tribunal.

The ensuing political crisis almost resulted in the collapse of the Government and a Christmas general election - an outcome only averted when former Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald resigned.

Barrister Michael Collins will now examine how requests for documents from the tribunal were dealt with by the Department.

He will also look at communication between senior management and the Minister.

Mr Collins is to submit his report with any recommendations to the Taoiseach by January 19th.