The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump's proposals to end the 29-day federal shutdown is simply more "hostage taking."

The President's offered to extend temporary protections for young people who were brought to the US illegally as children - in return for an agreement on funding his wall with Mexico.

His proposal also provides a three year extension of Temporary Protected Status for 300 thousand immigrants who's protected status is facing expiration.

What we didn’t hear from the President was any sympathy for the federal workers who face so much uncertainty because of the chaos of the #TrumpShutdown. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 19, 2019

In a speech at the White House, Mr Trump again criticised immigration at the southern border.