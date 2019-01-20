President Trump is looking for funding for a border wall with Mexico

The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump's proposals to end the 29-day federal shutdown is simply more "hostage taking."

The President's offered to extend temporary protections for young people who were brought to the US illegally as children - in return for an agreement on funding his wall with Mexico.

His proposal also provides a three year extension of Temporary Protected Status for 300 thousand immigrants who's protected status is facing expiration.

In a speech at the White House, Mr Trump again criticised immigration at the southern border.