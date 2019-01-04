A senior garda has been suspended from duty pending an investigation.

The officer is the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the Garda watchdog body, GSOC.

This senior officer has been suspended while allegations made against him are investigated.

He's being looked into after a protected disclosure was made last year, according to the Irish Times.

A Garda spokesperson said they couldn't comment any further, or on the officer's identity as an investigation is ongoing.

The garda is the second senior officer to be suspended by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.