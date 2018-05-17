Senior staff from the Department of Health, the HSE and the National Cancer Registry will appear before the Public Accounts Committee later.

They'll face a grilling from politicians about their handling of the Cervical Check scandal.



Vicky Phelan has told the committee she doesn't want revenge over her case, but wants to see officials held accountable.

She said she's prepared to campaign until the day she dies to reform the way patients are treated.

Vicky Phelan arriving at Leinster House. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

That's something echoed by Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was one of the women where a cervical screening test produced a false negative result.

He told the PAC yesterday: "It seems to be that the people in these senior positions that knew about all of these memos in 2016 are the same people that are in senior positions today.

"I don't understand how they can sit in these positions while inquiries are going on. We have dead women here. We have women who have been given terminal diagnoses - death sentences."