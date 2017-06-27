Separated Couple to be Reunited
A couple who were denied access to a nursing home together in Wexford are to be reunited.
Michael and Kathleen Devereaux, both in their 80s, rang RTE’s Liveline yesterday, distraught at having been separated after 63 years.
In a statement, the HSE says it’s initiated a review of the Wexford couple’s circumstances, but will move Mrs Devereaux into her husband’s nursing home in the meantime.
Health Minister Simon Harris says the circumstances of how it happened aren’t ideal, but the result is welcome;
There are calls for a compassionate approach to a Wexford couple who were separated after one was refused a nursing home place under the Fair Deal scheme.
Michael and Kathleen Devereaux, both in their 80s, have been married for 63 years.
The Health Ministers instructed the HSE to resolve the situation and address their special circumstances with compassion.
Juliette Gash reports;
Coming up on @TodayFMNews Heartbreaking story of Wexford couple first aired on @Liveline_RTE pic.twitter.com/E1c7rSx3wt— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 27, 2017
63 years married, now they've been seperated by the health system Tom Devereaux told #Liveline of his parents' casehttps://t.co/fTDSIFbX3q pic.twitter.com/sTT4znPa56— Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) June 26, 2017
The HSE has this afternoon responded with the following statement
The HSE’s Social Care Division became aware of the circumstances of the Devereaux family through radio coverage on RTE 1 yesterday (27.05.17).Following this, the National Director for Social Care immediately initiated a review of Mrs. Devereaux’s care needs and the totality of her circumstances. This review has commenced and will be undertaken as quickly as possible in the coming days. The review will take account of an updated clinical assessment as well as the provisions of the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS). In the meantime, arrangements are being made through the HSE’s transitional care service to facilitate Mrs. Devereaux’s transfer to her husband’s nursing home as soon as possible. The HSE is liaising directly with the Devereaux family in this regard.The HSE provides a range of services for older people and endeavours to assist all those who are in need of care and support. This includes supporting the expressed wish of older people to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible with long term residential care available as an option as required.At any one time, more than 23,000 people in long term residential care avail of the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS), also known as the Fair Deal scheme. The NHSS is a scheme of financial support where people make a contribution towards the cost of their care and the State pays the balance. To avail of this scheme a person undergoes both a ‘care needs’ assessment and a financial assessment to determine if they require long term residential care or if they can continue to live at home with additional support. A person’s care needs may change during this process e.g. following admission to hospital, and any change in circumstances will be taken account of to ensure the person receives the appropriate care and support they need.For further information, please see www.hse.ie/nhss