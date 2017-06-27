A couple who were denied access to a nursing home together in Wexford are to be reunited.

Michael and Kathleen Devereaux, both in their 80s, rang RTE’s Liveline yesterday, distraught at having been separated after 63 years.

In a statement, the HSE says it’s initiated a review of the Wexford couple’s circumstances, but will move Mrs Devereaux into her husband’s nursing home in the meantime.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the circumstances of how it happened aren’t ideal, but the result is welcome;

