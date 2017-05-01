Separating Health Services From The Church Could "Take Years"
Experts say it could take years for our health services to fully transition from Church to State.
The Health Minister has appealed for a lull in the conversation over the new National Maternity Hospital while he meets with the stakeholders - saying he's heard 'very clearly' the public concern over the ownership issue.
Simon Harris says he'll now focus on the part of the agreement which allows the state to take a lein over the facility and welcomed the fact that it's opened up a wider conversation about religious control of our hospitals.
but Harry McGee, Political Correspondent with the Irish Times, says unravelling the connection will take time: