Experts say it could take years for our health services to fully transition from Church to State.

The Health Minister has appealed for a lull in the conversation over the new National Maternity Hospital while he meets with the stakeholders - saying he's heard 'very clearly' the public concern over the ownership issue.

Simon Harris says he'll now focus on the part of the agreement which allows the state to take a lein over the facility and welcomed the fact that it's opened up a wider conversation about religious control of our hospitals.

but Harry McGee, Political Correspondent with the Irish Times, says unravelling the connection will take time: