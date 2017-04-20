A spokesperson for Serena Williams has confirmed the tennis star is pregnant.

The world number two is due this Autumn, which means that she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January!

The 35-year-old posted a picture on Snapchat hinting that she was expecting - but then deleted it yesterday before her spokesperson confirmed the news.

She got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the end of last year.

No one can wrap their heads around the whole thing on Twitter.

Serena Williams was doing this at Grand Slams while pregnant. Meanwhile, today I complained about allergies. pic.twitter.com/QktRPFf3Gi — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) April 19, 2017

Didn't drop a set, barely broke a sweat. Won the Australian Open. Pregnant. CANNOT get my head around it #SerenaWilliams #machine #athlete — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) April 19, 2017

#SerenaWilliams won the Australian Open while being pregnant! 😮. If that's not enough #ThursdayMotivation for us, then I don't know what is! — Vidhi Surana (@VidhiSurana) April 20, 2017