A spokesperson for Serena Williams has confirmed the tennis star is pregnant.

The world number two is due this Autumn, which means that she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January!

The 35-year-old posted a picture on Snapchat hinting that she was expecting - but then deleted it yesterday before her spokesperson confirmed the news.

She got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the end of last year.

