Gardai are investigating a serious assault in Crumlin in Dublin

A teenager was stabbed during the attack last night.

Detectives at Crumlin Garda Station say they're investigating this serious public order incident and attack. It happened on St Agnes Road at around half seven yesterday evening.

A 19 year old man was stabbed during the assault and was rushed to St James' Hospital. It's reported he was set upon by up to ten people who used weapons including knives, bats and golf clubs. However gardai say his injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made and officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.