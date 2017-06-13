Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in an underground car park in Swords Co Dublin.



He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital after he was discovered at Carnegie Court apartments shortly before 6 am this morning.



Gardaí don't know at this point how he was injured, and they've yet to identify him.



He is a white man, in his late 30s or early 40s, with brown hair and of medium build.



He was wearing a white Slazenger t-shirt, navy track-suit bottoms and black Skechers runners.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Carnegie Court Apartments on North Street in Swords between 10 pm on Monday night and 6 am this morning (Tuesday) to contact them at Swords Garda Station, 01-6664700.