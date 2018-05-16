Seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five of the beaches labelled as 'poor' by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin.

Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

The other two beaches are Ballyloughane in Galway City and Clifden in County Galway.

Image: EPA

However, EPA Senior Scientific Officer Peter Webster says overall water quality is excellent across the country.

He explained: "Overall we've seen quality sustained - typically about three-quarters of our waters achieving the excellent standard.

"That's the same standard you'd find on beaches on the European mainland, or Lanzarote or Greece. We should be quite happy at that."

In total, 102 bathing waters - 71.8% of those tested - were classified as 'excellent', while 18 we classified as 'good'.

12 bathing areas were classified as being of ‘sufficient’ water quality - but the EPA warns they remain at risk of pollution.