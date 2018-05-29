7 Gardaí have taken their own lives in the last 12 months.



A new survey also shows that one in six front line officers may have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.



The study is being discussed at the annual conference of the Garda Representative Association  which represents almost 12 thousand rank and file members.

.@gardarep survey shows 1 in 6 rank and file #gardai may have Post Tramatic Stress Disorder pic.twitter.com/6yADuCtpcB — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 29, 2018

Other concerns include too much paperwork, working unsociable hours and a lack of pay.



Vice President Jim Mulligan says the job can have a long lasting impact.



