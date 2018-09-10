A stabbing in Paris has injured seven people.

It happened at around 11pm local time on Sunday night.

A man armed with a knife and a metal bar is said to have attacked people at random in the north-east of the city.

One man, said to be an Afghan national, have been arrested.

The incident not being treated as terrorism, according to local media.

Police officers secure the site of a knife attack in Paris. Picture by: Thibault Camus/AP/Press Association Images

Four of the victims are said to have been 'severely' wounded.

Local media reported that two British tourists were among those injured, with British media reporting the UK's foreign office was 'urgently investigating'.

The attack happened Quai de la Loire, near a cinema on the banks of a canal.