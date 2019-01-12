At least two people have died and dozens have been injured in an explosion at a bakery in Paris.

It happened on Rue de Trevise in the north of the city centre.

It's believed the blast may have been caused by a gas leak.

Several nearby buildings have also been badly damaged.

More than 200 firefighters are the scene.

The French interior minister said that four people, including two firefighters, had died following this morning's blast.

However, the Le Monde newspaper reports that police clarified that two firefighters had died.

Emergency services earlier said at least 36 people had been injured, 12 of them seriously.