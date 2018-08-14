A man's been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into security barriers outside the British Houses of Parliament.

The incident which happened at Westminster at around 7:30am this morning.

The car collided with a number of pedestrians and cyclists before hitting the barriers.

Police say they do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition, while ambulance crews said they treated two people who have since been taken to hospital.

The driver of the car - a man in his late 20s - was arrested by armed police at the scene.

The Met Police Counter Terrorism force is leading the investigation into what's being treated as a terrorist incident.

Picture by: Sam Lister/PA Wire/PA Images

Several streets have been cordoned off as searches continue.

Westminster tube station has also been closed due to the security alert, while extra police have been deployed in central London following this morning's crash.