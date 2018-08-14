Westminster Crash Being Treated As Terrorist Incident
A man's been arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a car crashed into security barriers outside the British Houses of Parliament.
The incident which happened at Westminster at around 7:30am this morning.
The car collided with a number of pedestrians and cyclists before hitting the barriers.
Police say they do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition, while ambulance crews said they treated two people who have since been taken to hospital.
The driver of the car - a man in his late 20s - was arrested by armed police at the scene.
The Met Police Counter Terrorism force is leading the investigation into what's being treated as a terrorist incident.
Picture by: Sam Lister/PA Wire/PA Images
Several streets have been cordoned off as searches continue.
Westminster tube station has also been closed due to the security alert, while extra police have been deployed in central London following this morning's crash.
At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 14, 2018