A sewage spill has closed two city beaches in the Capital.

Swimmers have been banned at Dollymount and Sandymount strands.

It's understood heavy rain on Thursday caused sewage to spill into the Liffey which flowed onto Sandymount Strand.

Water samples have been taken and results are expected on Monday.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey says it's a free recreational area and it should be looked after better.