Sex offenders Could Be Electronically Tagged
Sex offenders could be electronically tagged after being released from prison under new government proposals.
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan feels there is a need to give judges new powers to protect the public and prevent further attacks.
The Cabinet is to discuss the move today which is just one of a number of measures being considered.
The Irish Examiner says the proposal is in its draft early stages and is still to be examined by the Oireachtas Justice Committee.