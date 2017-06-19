Children as young as seven are being targeted online in so called 'sextortion' scams.

Also know as webcam blackmailing, it's where sexual information or images of the victim are used to extort money or sexual favours.

A report released by Europol today says that these types of crimes are skyrocketing but go largely unreported.

The European policing agency has launched a Say No! campaign to give advice to those who have been, or are likely to be targeted, and to strengthen reporting and support mechanisms.

Kim Buckley has this report: